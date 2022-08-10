Why Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected 12.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

AUVI currently public float of 6.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 5.85M shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stocks went up by 12.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly performance of 82.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for Applied UV Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.70% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.06% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8978. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from Munn Max, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Dec 21. After this action, Munn Max now owns 5,020,000 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $50,100 using the latest closing price.

Munn Max, the President of Applied UV Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Munn Max is holding 5,010,000 shares at $41,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -28.00 for asset returns.