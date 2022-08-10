Why AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) went up by 60.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.35. The company’s stock price has collected 37.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AERC) Right Now?

AERC currently public float of 7.31M and currently shorts hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERC was 9.51M shares.

AERC’s Market Performance

AERC stocks went up by 37.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.91% and a quarterly performance of 193.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.39% for AeroClean Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for AERC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.72% for the last 200 days.

AERC Trading at -27.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.26%, as shares sank -42.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +249.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERC rose by +37.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, AeroClean Technologies Inc. saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.