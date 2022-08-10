We Analyzed the Future Direction of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), Here is What We Found

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.22.

TGB currently public float of 276.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.68M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly performance of -34.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -44.28% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0034. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -50.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.