We Analyzed the Future Direction of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), Here is What We Found

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 17.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock price has collected 27.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. SSNT currently public float of 3.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 36.58K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 27.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.26% and a quarterly performance of 46.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for SilverSun Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.51% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.74% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 32.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw -17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Ault Global Holdings, Inc., who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Nov 16. After this action, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $160,223 using the latest closing price.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., sale 372,000 shares at $8.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is holding 388,000 shares at $3,033,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.