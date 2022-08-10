We Analyzed the Future Direction of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI), Here is What We Found

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) went down by -9.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected -26.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ :SAI) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SAI was 41.49K shares.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI stocks went down by -26.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.75% and a quarterly performance of 10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.91% for SAI.TECH Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for SAI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.23% for the last 200 days.

SAI Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.65%, as shares surge +35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI fell by -26.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw -45.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.