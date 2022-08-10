We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), Here is What We Found

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) went down by -21.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.23. The company’s stock price has collected -8.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ :NVEI) Right Now?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Nuvei Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.02. NVEI currently public float of 58.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVEI was 366.71K shares.

NVEI’s Market Performance

NVEI stocks went down by -8.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of -26.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Nuvei Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.43% for NVEI stocks with a simple moving average of -47.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVEI reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for NVEI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVEI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

NVEI Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.66. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw -49.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.83 for the present operating margin

+67.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +14.12. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.