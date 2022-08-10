Wall Street Pummels Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) After Recent Earnings Report

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s stock price has collected 11.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/11/22 that ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.36.

PFG currently public float of 249.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.58M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went up by 11.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of 6.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Principal Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.00% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to PFG, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

PFG Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from Cheong Wee Yee, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $71.00 back on May 25. After this action, Cheong Wee Yee now owns 37,093 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $710,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.