Wall Street Pummels BRF S.A. (BRFS) After Recent Earnings Report

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.80.

BRFS currently public float of 723.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.77M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.12% and a quarterly performance of 33.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.94% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.