Trinseo PLC (TSE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) went down by -13.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.63. The company’s stock price has collected -11.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinseo PLC (NYSE :TSE) Right Now?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSE is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Trinseo PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.38, which is $20.47 above the current price. TSE currently public float of 35.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSE was 403.52K shares.

TSE’s Market Performance

TSE stocks went down by -11.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.42% and a quarterly performance of -30.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Trinseo PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.86% for TSE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSE reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for TSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TSE, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

TSE Trading at -25.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -25.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.76. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -42.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Jul 19. After this action, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD now owns 7,625,044 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $130,530 using the latest closing price.

Skeete Bernard M, the VP, CAO and Global Controller of Trinseo PLC, sale 944 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Skeete Bernard M is holding 8,897 shares at $44,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 8.20 for asset returns.