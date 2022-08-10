The Chart for Under Armour Inc. (UA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.85 x from its present earnings ratio.

UA currently public float of 390.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 5.74M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.86% and a quarterly performance of -12.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of -41.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -53.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Gibbs David W, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on May 31. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 50,000 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $240,085 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 25,000 shares at $234,732 based on the most recent closing price.