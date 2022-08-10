The Chart for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) went up by 20.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s stock price has collected 26.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ :EGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Edgio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EGIO currently public float of 134.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGIO was 1.44M shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO stocks went up by 26.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.70% and a quarterly performance of 3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.58% for EGIO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.85% for the last 200 days.

EGIO Trading at 34.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +52.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +26.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.