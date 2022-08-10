The Chart for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that AstraZeneca Stock Rises Because It Sees More Sales in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ :AZN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.44.

AZN currently public float of 2.99B and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZN was 6.43M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of 5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for AstraZeneca PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for AZN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

AZN Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.13. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.