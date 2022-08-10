SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) went down by -41.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected -35.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ :SKYX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SKYX Platforms Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. SKYX currently public float of 40.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYX was 679.11K shares.

SKYX’s Market Performance

SKYX stocks went down by -35.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.32% and a quarterly performance of -57.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.40% for SKYX Platforms Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.84% for SKYX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

SKYX Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.39%, as shares surge +33.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -35.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp. saw -69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYX starting from Campi John P., who purchase 3,400 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 10. After this action, Campi John P. now owns 1,197,685 shares of SKYX Platforms Corp., valued at $7,310 using the latest closing price.

Kohen Ran Roland, the Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Kohen Ran Roland is holding 16,001 shares at $2,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.13 for the present operating margin

-15.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp. stands at -346.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.