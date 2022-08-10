Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Just Got Our Attention

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33, which is $2.6 above the current price. REI currently public float of 79.63M and currently shorts hold a 21.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 2.63M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.64% and a quarterly performance of -37.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Ring Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.04% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

REI Trading at -15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw 19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Kruse William R, who purchase 507,214 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Aug 01. After this action, Kruse William R now owns 13,446,948 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $1,354,261 using the latest closing price.

Kruse William R, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 252,551 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Kruse William R is holding 12,939,734 shares at $479,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.87 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +1.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.