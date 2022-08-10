Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) went up by 11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock price has collected 22.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.25, which is $21.72 above the current price. PLRX currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLRX was 2.02M shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stocks went up by 22.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of 374.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.60% for PLRX stocks with a simple moving average of 89.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $33 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLRX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at 75.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +285.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw 56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Coulie Bernard, who sale 12,498 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Jul 12. After this action, Coulie Bernard now owns 59,273 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $281,205 using the latest closing price.

Lefebvre Eric, the Chief Medical Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Lefebvre Eric is holding 138,436 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1288.10 for the present operating margin

+57.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1284.51. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.44.