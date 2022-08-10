Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.01. The company’s stock price has collected 16.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 147.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.59.

NBIX currently public float of 93.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 757.78K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went up by 16.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.27% and a quarterly performance of 42.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.33% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $112 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NBIX, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.46. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Cooke Julie, who sale 754 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 27. After this action, Cooke Julie now owns 16,918 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $75,400 using the latest closing price.

POPS RICHARD F, the Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that POPS RICHARD F is holding 29,512 shares at $1,144,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.