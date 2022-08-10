Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) went down by -9.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LFST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LifeStance Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LFST currently public float of 316.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFST was 759.75K shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

LFST stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.53% and a quarterly performance of 8.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.29% for LFST stocks with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LFST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw -29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Gouk Warren, who sale 68,904 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Gouk Warren now owns 6,196,426 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $482,328 using the latest closing price.

Lester Michael K., the President and CEO of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 328,615 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Lester Michael K. is holding 23,148,931 shares at $1,751,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.