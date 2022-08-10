Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) went down by -24.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected -21.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE :AVD) Right Now?

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVD is at 0.84.

AVD currently public float of 28.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVD was 289.80K shares.

AVD’s Market Performance

AVD stocks went down by -21.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.45% and a quarterly performance of -11.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for American Vanguard Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.39% for AVD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

AVD Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD fell by -21.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.24. In addition, American Vanguard Corporation saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from Johnson David` T., who sale 6,721 shares at the price of $24.86 back on Jun 06. After this action, Johnson David` T. now owns 66,970 shares of American Vanguard Corporation, valued at $167,084 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY TIMOTHY, the of American Vanguard Corporation, sale 12,663 shares at $24.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that DONNELLY TIMOTHY is holding 70,302 shares at $316,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.