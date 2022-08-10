PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) went down by -7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE :PFLT) Right Now?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE:PFLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.37 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of PFLT was 288.74K shares.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PFLT stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.83% and a quarterly performance of 0.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.70% for PFLT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

PFLT Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.54. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.