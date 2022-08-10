Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) went down by -14.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.79. The company’s stock price has collected -33.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PAY) Right Now?

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 325.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Paymentus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $9.19 above the current price. PAY currently public float of 16.23M and currently shorts hold a 15.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAY was 210.08K shares.

PAY’s Market Performance

PAY stocks went down by -33.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.15% and a quarterly performance of -21.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Paymentus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.62% for PAY stocks with a simple moving average of -48.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAY reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

PAY Trading at -21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAY fell by -33.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Paymentus Holdings Inc. saw -68.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAY starting from Trainor Gary, who sale 620,000 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Jun 09. After this action, Trainor Gary now owns 669,888 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc., valued at $8,481,600 using the latest closing price.

Parson Matt, the Chief Financial Officer of Paymentus Holdings Inc., sale 228 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Parson Matt is holding 8,698 shares at $3,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAY

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.