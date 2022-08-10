OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went up by 23.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OSUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is at 0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.07 above the current price. OSUR currently public float of 69.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSUR was 1.45M shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.28% and a quarterly performance of -43.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for OraSure Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.83% for OSUR stocks with a simple moving average of -41.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSUR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OSUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSUR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +33.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw -63.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.99 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -9.84. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.