Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) went up by 5.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Swvl Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SWVL currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 388.33K shares.

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went up by 5.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.53% and a quarterly performance of -72.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.78% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.50% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -76.62% for the last 200 days.

SWVL Trading at -57.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -56.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL rose by +5.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9710. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp. saw -81.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.