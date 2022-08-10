Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went up by 17.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.73. The company’s stock price has collected 17.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 327.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $255.67, which is -$51.44 below the current price. SWAV currently public float of 35.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 631.94K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went up by 17.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.87% and a quarterly performance of 123.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for ShockWave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.48% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of 42.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $255 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 34.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +32.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.46. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw 45.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $208.28 back on Jul 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 74,563 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $833,119 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $206.44 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 15,796 shares at $619,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

+82.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc. stands at -3.85. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.