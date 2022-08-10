Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kidpik Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.75 above the current price. PIK currently public float of 0.50M and currently shorts hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 1.20M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.41% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.01% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.76% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -40.49% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at 29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -64.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.94 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -27.24. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.