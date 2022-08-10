Is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) a Keeper?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/20/22 that Macau Casinos to Reopen Saturday After Covid-19 Shutdown

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.16.

WYNN currently public float of 105.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.22M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.03% and a quarterly performance of 7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.34% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $96.50, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.08. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $67.11 back on Aug 08. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 8,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $134,220 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 400 shares at $94.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,307 shares at $37,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Equity return is now at value 524.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.