Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (MEGL)?

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (NASDAQ:MEGL) went down by -89.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.94.

Is It Worth Investing in MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (NASDAQ :MEGL) Right Now?

MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED (NASDAQ:MEGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1232.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MEGL currently public float of 5.55M. Today, the average trading volume of MEGL was 806.53K shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -88.49% for MEGL stocks with a simple moving average of -88.49% for the last 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -88.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.07% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -87.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, MAGIC EMPIRE GLOBAL LIMITED saw -87.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.