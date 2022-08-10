Is Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) a Keeper?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) went down by -46.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected -39.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :MDNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDNA is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78. MDNA currently public float of 40.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDNA was 63.54K shares.

MDNA’s Market Performance

MDNA stocks went down by -39.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.49% and a quarterly performance of -8.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.59% for MDNA stocks with a simple moving average of -35.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -39.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4634. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. saw -41.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

Equity return is now at value -88.90, with -77.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.92.