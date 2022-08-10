Is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) a Keeper?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 7.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 165.15K shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of -38.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.44% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.62%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8033. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw -29.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

Equity return is now at value -369.70, with -116.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.32.