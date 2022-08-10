Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ZKIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZKIN currently public float of 20.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZKIN was 108.74K shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN stocks went down by -4.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.56% and a quarterly performance of 20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for ZKIN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.83% for the last 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1824. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at -3.82. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.