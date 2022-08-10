Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marqeta Inc. (MQ)

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Revenue Leaps at Marqeta in Quarter of ‘Solid Growth’

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ :MQ) Right Now?

MQ currently public float of 431.46M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MQ was 10.89M shares.

MQ’s Market Performance

MQ stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.70% and a quarterly performance of 43.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Marqeta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.69% for MQ stocks with a simple moving average of -19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MQ reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to MQ, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

MQ Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +33.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -39.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Weissman Seth R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 15. After this action, Weissman Seth R now owns 6,157 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $950,000 using the latest closing price.

Weissman Seth R, the See Remarks of Marqeta Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $20.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Weissman Seth R is holding 0 shares at $1,437,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -11.80 for asset returns.