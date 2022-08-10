Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD)

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) went up by 12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s stock price has collected 25.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ :FSRD) Right Now?

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fast Radius Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.28 above the current price. FSRD currently public float of 24.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSRD was 658.17K shares.

FSRD’s Market Performance

FSRD stocks went up by 25.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.75% for Fast Radius Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.53% for FSRD stocks with a simple moving average of -83.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSRD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FSRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSRD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

FSRD Trading at 30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.13%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSRD rose by +25.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5993. In addition, Fast Radius Inc. saw -92.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSRD

Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.