Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -13.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.45.

CRON currently public float of 195.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.17M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.39% and a quarterly performance of 9.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.