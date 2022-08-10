Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) went down by -8.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :BIMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIMI is at -0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIMI International Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.50. BIMI currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIMI was 1.90M shares.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI stocks went up by 7.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.45% and a quarterly performance of -28.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.29% for BIMI International Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.01% for BIMI stocks with a simple moving average of -68.00% for the last 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.88%, as shares sank -18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5268. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw -78.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+16.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -129.20. Equity return is now at value -153.90, with -67.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.