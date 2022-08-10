Here’s Our Rant About AECOM (ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE :ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACM is at 1.41.

ACM currently public float of 140.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACM was 650.26K shares.

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM stocks went up by 1.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.97% and a quarterly performance of 10.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for AECOM. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.56% for ACM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $91 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2019.

ACM Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.83. In addition, AECOM saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 29,792 shares at the price of $69.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 59,807 shares of AECOM, valued at $2,055,648 using the latest closing price.

Tishman Daniel R., the Director of AECOM, sale 29,792 shares at $66.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tishman Daniel R. is holding 89,599 shares at $1,966,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.