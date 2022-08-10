Here’s How Your Trade Teradyne Inc. (TER) Aggressively Right Now

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went down by -6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s stock price has collected -6.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.51.

The average price from analysts is $112.50, which is $21.28 above the current price. TER currently public float of 158.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.76M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went down by -6.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.21% and a quarterly performance of -7.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.36% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of -23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

TER Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.25. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw -43.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JAGIELA MARK E, who sale 37,857 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Jul 29. After this action, JAGIELA MARK E now owns 234,735 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $3,793,128 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne Inc., sale 3,145 shares at $89.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 44,755 shares at $281,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 26.70 for asset returns.