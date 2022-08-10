Here’s How Your Trade Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Aggressively Right Now

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.52. The company’s stock price has collected 3.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that Rio Tinto Says Racism, Sexual Harassment Widespread at Miner

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.68.

RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 3.47M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 3.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of -5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.81% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.09% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.73. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.