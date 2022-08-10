Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.52. The company’s stock price has collected 7.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/22 that Natural-Gas Prices Soar

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ :GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Golar LNG Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.25, which is $6.74 above the current price. GLNG currently public float of 92.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLNG was 1.45M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG stocks went up by 7.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.41% and a quarterly performance of 12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Golar LNG Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.25% for GLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 30.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $19.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

GLNG Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw 94.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.16 for the present operating margin

+47.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at -34.13. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.