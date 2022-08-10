DermTech Inc. (DMTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went down by -34.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s stock price has collected -33.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.40.

DMTK currently public float of 22.78M and currently shorts hold a 13.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 928.05K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went down by -33.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of -17.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.73% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of -57.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DMTK Trading at -14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -33.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw -64.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 375 shares at the price of $4.81 back on Jun 13. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 216,064 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $1,804 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 345 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 163,682 shares at $1,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -36.10 for asset returns.