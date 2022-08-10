Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) went up by 44.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected 76.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ :VRNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verona Pharma plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $9.8 above the current price. VRNA currently public float of 4.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNA was 91.99K shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA stocks went up by 76.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.71% and a quarterly performance of 182.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.83% for Verona Pharma plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 77.84% for VRNA stocks with a simple moving average of 95.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at 103.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 38.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.93%, as shares surge +142.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +76.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw 49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Rickard Kathleen A., who sale 28,752 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Aug 02. After this action, Rickard Kathleen A. now owns 2,376,040 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $20,216 using the latest closing price.

ZACCARDELLI DAVID, the President and CEO of Verona Pharma plc, sale 32,904 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ZACCARDELLI DAVID is holding 15,863,560 shares at $23,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma plc stands at -138.92. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -30.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.