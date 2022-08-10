Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/22 that Bath & Body Works Stock Is Sliding. Lowered Guidance Cut Investor Confidence.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE :BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.82.

BBWI currently public float of 222.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBWI was 5.91M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stocks went down by -2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.88% and a quarterly performance of -28.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.60% for BBWI stocks with a simple moving average of -31.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $45 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBWI, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +34.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.65. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -48.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Mazurek Thomas E., who sale 16,338 shares at the price of $42.25 back on May 27. After this action, Mazurek Thomas E. now owns 11,225 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $690,315 using the latest closing price.

Arlin Wendy C., the EVP and CFO of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Arlin Wendy C. is holding 98,888 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.