Can Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Remain Competitive?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE :HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.10.

HMY currently public float of 433.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMY was 5.27M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stocks went up by 7.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.07% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.83% for HMY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.