Can Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Remain Competitive?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) went down by -15.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.66. The company’s stock price has collected -10.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ :FRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRPT is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Freshpet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.87, which is $51.59 above the current price. FRPT currently public float of 41.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRPT was 759.26K shares.

FRPT’s Market Performance

FRPT stocks went down by -10.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.42% and a quarterly performance of -16.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Freshpet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for FRPT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $70 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FRPT, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

FRPT Trading at -14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.47. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw -49.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Weise Stephen, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $68.00 back on May 27. After this action, Weise Stephen now owns 0 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Weise Stephen, the EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain of Freshpet Inc., sale 4,351 shares at $105.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Weise Stephen is holding 0 shares at $459,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -6.98. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.