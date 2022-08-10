Buy or Sell Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) went down by -15.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.46. The company’s stock price has collected -14.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.33, which is $9.94 above the current price. AMPH currently public float of 37.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPH was 541.69K shares.

AMPH’s Market Performance

AMPH stocks went down by -14.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.66% for AMPH stocks with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $44 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPH reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AMPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AMPH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

AMPH Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH fell by -14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.52. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Petersen Floyd F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $37.48 back on Aug 01. After this action, Petersen Floyd F. now owns 89,108 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $18,738 using the latest closing price.

Gerst Diane G., the Director of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,520 shares at $37.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Gerst Diane G. is holding 12,842 shares at $56,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.