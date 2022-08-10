Home  »  Business   »  Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reveals an Earnings M...

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

BORR currently public float of 83.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 2.11M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went down by -2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.33% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 83.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

