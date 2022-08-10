BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) went up by 46.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected 43.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BBQ) Right Now?

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBQ is at 1.80.

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $8.82 above the current price. BBQ currently public float of 10.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBQ was 26.70K shares.

BBQ’s Market Performance

BBQ stocks went up by 43.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.61% and a quarterly performance of 41.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for BBQ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.04% for BBQ stocks with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

BBQ Trading at 52.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +63.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBQ rose by +43.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, BBQ Holdings Inc. saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBQ starting from Wolff Bryan Lowell, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $15.39 back on Mar 22. After this action, Wolff Bryan Lowell now owns 8,429 shares of BBQ Holdings Inc., valued at $46,170 using the latest closing price.

CRIVELLO JEFFERY, the Chief Executive Officer of BBQ Holdings Inc., sale 5,062 shares at $15.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that CRIVELLO JEFFERY is holding 499,073 shares at $77,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for BBQ Holdings Inc. stands at +11.64. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.