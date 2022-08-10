American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s stock price has collected 10.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/18/20 that American Equity Chooses Brookfield Deal Over Takeover Offer

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE :AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEL is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.20, which is $0.4 above the current price. AEL currently public float of 91.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEL was 557.57K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL stocks went up by 10.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.16% and a quarterly performance of 17.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.48% for AEL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $38 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEL reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for AEL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

AEL Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.31. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Neugent Gerard D., who sale 4,237 shares at the price of $34.84 back on May 16. After this action, Neugent Gerard D. now owns 51,003 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $147,607 using the latest closing price.

Grensteiner Ronald James, the Executive Vice President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 9,188 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Grensteiner Ronald James is holding 89,039 shares at $352,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.