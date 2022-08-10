A Lesson to Learn: Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) went down by -54.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.92. The company’s stock price has collected -53.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ :QTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTRX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quanterix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $27.04 above the current price. QTRX currently public float of 34.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTRX was 387.01K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

QTRX stocks went down by -53.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.49% and a quarterly performance of -59.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Quanterix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.71% for QTRX stocks with a simple moving average of -74.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to QTRX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

QTRX Trading at -56.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares sank -58.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -53.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw -82.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from Toloue Masoud, who sale 446 shares at the price of $15.61 back on Aug 01. After this action, Toloue Masoud now owns 80,823 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $6,964 using the latest closing price.

Fry John J, the General Counsel & Secretary of Quanterix Corporation, sale 401 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Fry John J is holding 37,671 shares at $6,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.99 for the present operating margin

+54.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -52.18. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.14.