A Lesson to Learn: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) went up by 45.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ :CLWT) Right Now?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLWT is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLWT currently public float of 3.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLWT was 44.06K shares.

CLWT’s Market Performance

CLWT stocks went up by 15.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.11% for CLWT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.90% for the last 200 days.

CLWT Trading at 61.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares surge +75.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLWT rose by +54.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3120. In addition, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+26.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stands at +4.62. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.