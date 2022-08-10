Home  »  Business   »  A Lesson to Learn: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limi...

A Lesson to Learn: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) went up by 45.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ :CLWT) Right Now?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLWT is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

CLWT currently public float of 3.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLWT was 44.06K shares.

CLWT’s Market Performance

CLWT stocks went up by 15.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.11% for CLWT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.90% for the last 200 days.

CLWT Trading at 61.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares surge +75.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLWT rose by +54.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3120. In addition, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.67 for the present operating margin
  • +26.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stands at +4.62. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Is WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) a Keeper?

August 10, 2022 No Comments

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) went down by -34.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.02. The company’s stock price

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]