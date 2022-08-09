Why Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.44. The company’s stock price has collected 25.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Nikola to Buy Battery Maker Romeo Power for $144 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMO is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Romeo Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.80, which is $0.92 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 7.82M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went up by 25.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.59% and a quarterly performance of -24.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.40% for Romeo Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.80% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of -57.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RMO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RMO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RMO Trading at 45.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +75.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO rose by +25.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6295. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -75.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMO starting from BORGWARNER INC, who sale 1,654,954 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, BORGWARNER INC now owns 11,905,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc., valued at $2,834,274 using the latest closing price.

BORGWARNER INC, the 10% Owner of Romeo Power Inc., sale 1,420,046 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that BORGWARNER INC is holding 13,559,954 shares at $2,561,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-698.02 for the present operating margin

-127.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Romeo Power Inc. stands at +59.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.