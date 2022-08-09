Why Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) went up by 30.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s stock price has collected 59.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :OST) Right Now?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OST currently public float of 6.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OST was 1.13M shares.

OST’s Market Performance

OST stocks went up by 59.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.92% and a quarterly performance of -7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.64% for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.32% for OST stocks with a simple moving average of 5.56% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at 51.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.06%, as shares surge +62.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +59.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw -92.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.82 for the present operating margin

+10.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stands at +1.85. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.